Survey: View Of President’s Handling Of Pandemic Depends On News Source

How Americans view the job President Trump is doing handling the COVID-19 pandemic depends greatly on where they get their news. A Pew Research Survey found that 63 percent of Americans who think the President is doing an excellent job rely on Fox News for most of their information. However, a majority of those who rely on CNN, MSNBC, NPR or the New York Times say he is doing a poor job. In fact, 83 percent of people who get most of their news from either MSNBC or the Times say he’s doing a poor job.

