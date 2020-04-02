Things To Do With Your S.O. (Besides Having Sex) While Quarantining

Don’t Make Quarantine Feel Like A Never-Ending Date.

Make sure you’re scheduling your time at home so that each of you have independent activities throughout a chunk of the day.

Crush Disagreements In Close Quarters Before They Escalate.

Keep The Romance Alive If You’re Self-Isolating And Separated From Your S.O.

The Key To A Quarantine-Friendly Date Experience.

Whether it’s playing 20 questions, trying an at home sip and paint night or going for a romantic walk after dinner, the dates you have now that require creativity can bring you closer together.

