Americans Drinking Heavily During Global Pandemic

Americans are using lots of alcohol to cope with the global coronavirus pandemic. Nielsen data shows that U.S sales of alcoholic beverages has risen 55-percent in the week ending March 21st. Spirits, wines, and beers have all seen nearly or over 50-percent increases in their sales compared to the same period last year. Online purchases also far outpaced in-store buying. Experts say most of the rises occurred in conjunction with various states’ stay at home orders. However, those at the World Health Organization are cautioning against using extreme amounts of alcohol during this time, especially amid a similar increase in drug and alcohol-related relapses.

