If there are no games, they’re playing the game. The NBA, the players association and 2K have partnered to produce an NBA 2K video game tournament that will air on ESPN starting Friday. The tournament, which features 16 NBA players including Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Hassan Whiteside, Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker and others, will run through April 11. The winner will receive 100-thousand-dollars to give to a coronavirus-relief-related charity.

(Source-ESPN)

