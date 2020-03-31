Steps you can take if you can’t afford rent during COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — As the first of the month approaches, some people are out of work and wondering how they are going to pay rent.

Attorneys who spoke to RTV6 say they have been getting calls from renters who are worried what will happen if they can’t pay their rent.

“Tenants are very afraid right now and for good reason,” attorney Troy Tyson said. “We’ve never seen anything like this.”

Tyson says even though the governor made a call to help bring relief, some people are still worried.

“The governor issued an executive order a couple of weeks ago that’s going to stay all eviction activities so that’s frozen right now, but he makes clear in that order tenants are to continue paying their rent,” Tyson said.

