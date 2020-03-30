Surgeon General calls Indianapolis an ’emerging hotspot’ for Coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has died from the coronavirus and an additional 290 people have tested positive, according to new numbers released Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health.

The health department reported a total of 32 people have died due to COVID-19, while the number of positive cases increased to 1,514.

The latest numbers show Marion County with 676 positive cases, an increase of 92 since Saturday, and 10 deaths. An additional 1,423 people have been tested in Indiana for a total of 9,830.

As the numbers continue to increase, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams named Indianapolis as an “emerging hotspot” for the coronavirus in a Twitter post.

“We must now focus on flattening the curve and raising the bar in emerging hotspots like New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit, LA, Miami, and Indianapolis,” Adams wrote.

