Poll: Little Enthusiasm For Biden

A new poll says there’s a lack of enthusiasm among Democrats for presidential frontrunner Joe Biden. A poll by ABC News and The Washington Post says Biden is the Democrats’ top choice for the presidential nomination, getting 51-percent support over 42-percent for Bernie Sanders. However, strong enthusiasm for Biden is only at 24-percent, which is the lowest on record for a Democratic presidential candidate in the 20 years of ABC News/Washington Post polls. The poll also found that 15-percent of Bernie Sanders’ supporters would back Trump over Biden in the general election.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: