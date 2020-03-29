Coronavirus(COVID-19)
Open Lines March 29, 2020

Hosted by Ebony Chappel and Cameron Ridle with special guest host Tina Cosby 

An Indianapolis woman with coronavirus speaks out on her bout with the illness, a local doctor goes in depth from the front lines and more!

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor (Updates including officers who have contracted COVID19 – starts at 4:00 mark)

Lesley Gordon, IndyGo (free fare, reduced frequency and new procedures for riders – starts at 22:00 mark)

ClusterTruck CEO Chris Baggott (safety with food delivery, recruiting more drivers – starts at 31:00 mark)

Robin Black (local woman with coronavirus – starts at 50:13 mark)

Dr. Tamika Dawson-Knox, IU Health (the front lines perspective of a medical professional, predictions for the future as cases of illness rise – starts at 1:15:50 mark)

