Thousands of free meals distributed to west side Indianapolis school students

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis-area school systems are doing what they can to keep students who need food-assistance from going hungry during spring break and the upcoming school shutdown.

On the Indianapolis west side, this is spring break in Wayne Township. The school system is providing free breakfasts and lunches for students.

Just as important, the meals program will continue as schools stay closed through April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wayne Superintendent Dr. Jeff Butts was making the rounds Wednesday at the three sites where meals are distributed during spring break: Bridgeport, Chapelwood and Stout Field elementary schools. And there were plenty of takers.

“The line wound around the parking lot and back to Girls School Road the whole morning,” said Butts on Facebook. “A quick calculation resulted in nearly 9,500 meals served today at our three sites by the amazing WT Child Nutrition team and administrators.”

Children receive two breakfast meals and two lunches on Monday and Wednesday and one of each meal on Friday.

