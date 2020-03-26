Senate Passes Massive $2 Trillion Stimulus Package

The Senate is sending a roughly two-trillion dollar stimulus package to the House after passing it late Wednesday night. The bill will send cash to businesses and individuals to help keep the economy going during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Most Americans who make less than 75-thousand a year will get a 12-hundred-dollar check, with families getting an additional 500-dollars for each child.

After passing the emergency stimulus package, Senators are leaving Capitol Hill. The chamber is taking an extended break as the coronavirus continues to spread, but Leader McConnell said they would be ready if needed. Now, it is the House’s turn to look over the package.

(Source-CNN)

