Ford Motor Company has issued a recall notice for approximately 249-thousand vehicles in the U.S. because of a faulty door latch. The vehicles involved in the recall are 2014 to 2015 Ford Fiesta, 2014 to 2016 Ford Fusion sedans and 2014 to 2016 Lincoln MKZ vehicles. The company says springs could crack under certain temperatures that would prevent the door from closing.

(Source-ABC News)

