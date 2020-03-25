Two New COVID-19 Deaths and 477 Total Cases Across the State

112 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state of Indiana on Wednesday. The total number of Hoosiers with the virus is 477 and so far 14 people have died across the state.

The Indiana State Health Department has conducted more than 3,350 tests, not including any tests done at labs outside the state health department’s facility. Of the 477 diagnosed with the virus, 14 have died, including six people in Marion County. Marion County has also reported the most cases with over 225 cases as of Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

To fight the spread of COVID-19 the public should continue to take the following actions:

1. Stay Home

2. Wash your hands often with soap and water

3. Cover your cough and/or sneeze

4. If you do have symptoms, treat the symptoms, monitor your health and Stay Home from work.

5. If symptoms worsen contact your physician for medical care.

6. If symptoms are life threatening, call 911 and tell first responders you are having flu like symptoms.

7. No matter what steps you are taking, STAY HOME

For more information about the cases in the state and resources for COVID-19 visit IN.gov.

Source: RTV6

