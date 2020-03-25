WHO Warns U.S. Could Be Next Coronavirus Epicenter

The World Health Organization is warning that the U.S. could become the next epicenter for COVID-19. More than a third of the coronavirus cases confirmed across the planet yesterday are here in the states. On Monday, the U.S. reported 100 deaths due to the virus in a single day. WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris says the outbreak in the U.S. is only intensifying. The warning comes the same day President Trump said he would consider relaxing social distancing guidelines in an effort to get Americans back to work and restart the economy. As of today there are more than 50-thousand cases reported in the U.S. and 700 deaths.

(Source-The Hill)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: