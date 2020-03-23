Watch As Gov. Holcomb Addresses The State Regarding COVID-19

Gov. Holcomb is set to address the state of Indiana at noon on Monday March 23. He will be speaking on the latest updates for the state in regards to COVID-19.

According to the Indiana State Health Department, 1,494 people have been tested thus far and over the weekend Indiana’s total positive cases jumped to 201 with 6 deaths.

