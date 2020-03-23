Coronavirus(COVID-19)
HomeCoronavirus(COVID-19)

Watch As Gov. Holcomb Addresses The State Regarding COVID-19

US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-CONVENTION

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Gov. Holcomb is set to address the state of Indiana at noon on Monday March 23. He will be speaking on the latest updates for the state in regards to COVID-19.

See Also: Eli Lilly to start drive-thru COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers

According to the Indiana State Health Department, 1,494 people have been tested thus far and over the weekend Indiana’s total positive cases jumped to 201 with 6 deaths.

See Also: Indiana Moves Primary Election To June 2, 2020

Watch the live stream below.

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
Close