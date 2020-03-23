Man shot and killed near Interstate 65 on Indianapolis’ northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Sunday evening near Interstate 65 on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and emergency personnel were called around 7 p.m. to the area of I-65 and Lafayette Road, IMPD Michael Hewitt said in an email.

When they arrived, they found a man, who was the passenger in a car, who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound, police say. They later died.

