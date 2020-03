We’ve read the story and seen the video posted by Idris Elba about testing positive for Coronavirus, but now his wife has tested positive as well according to TMZ.com.

Idris’ wife, Sabrina Dhowre, told Oprah that she tested positive for the coronavirus,

The biggest question everyone is asking is how are these tests being distributed? Read the full story at TMZ.com.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: