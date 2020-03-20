Indiana University Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Monroe County Health Department announced today that a student that attends Indiana University Bloomington tested positive for COVID-19.

The student, who lived off campus, went to the Indiana University Health Center on March 13th with a flu-like illness. The student was tested for COVID-19 and told to isolate while waiting for the results. Those results came back today as positive.

So far 79 people state wide have tested positive for COVID-19 while 3 have died from the disease.

Source: CBS4

See Also:

Hoosiers seeking help, resources related to COVID-19 should call 211

IU Health to begin testing for COVID-19

Indy air traffic supervisor tests positive for COVID-19

Also On 106.7 WTLC: