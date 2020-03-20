BMV List Of Changes

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order yesterday, making sweeping changes across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The BMV notes that in-person visits to a branch should be used only when absolutely necessary.

The following changes at the BMV are now in effect:

Fees Waived:

$6 for late driver’s license or identification card renewals

$15 for late vehicle registration renewals

$30 for late title transactions

$15 for late ORV and snowmobile registration renewals

$10 for late salvage titles

Credit card fee for online transactions

The BMV will restrict the following transactions to out-of-branch only:

Registration Renewal for Vehicles

Replacement Documents for:

Driver’s Licenses and Identification Cards

Registration

Title

There will also be a BMV employee at the entrance of every branch, making sure no more than 20 people enter the building.

Source: theindychannel.com

