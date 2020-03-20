BMV List Of Changes

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order yesterday, making sweeping changes across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The BMV notes that in-person visits to a branch should be used only when absolutely necessary.
The following changes at the BMV are now in effect:
Fees Waived:
- $6 for late driver’s license or identification card renewals
- $15 for late vehicle registration renewals
- $30 for late title transactions
- $15 for late ORV and snowmobile registration renewals
- $10 for late salvage titles
- Credit card fee for online transactions
The BMV will restrict the following transactions to out-of-branch only:
- Registration Renewal for Vehicles
- Replacement Documents for:
- Driver’s Licenses and Identification Cards
- Registration
- Title
There will also be a BMV employee at the entrance of every branch, making sure no more than 20 people enter the building.
Source: theindychannel.com
