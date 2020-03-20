Indy
BMV List Of Changes

Indianapolis

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order yesterday, making sweeping changes across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The BMV notes that in-person visits to a branch should be used only when absolutely necessary.

The following changes at the BMV are now in effect:

Fees Waived:

  • $6 for late driver’s license or identification card renewals
  • $15 for late vehicle registration renewals
  • $30 for late title transactions
  • $15 for late ORV and snowmobile registration renewals
  • $10 for late salvage titles
  • Credit card fee for online transactions

The BMV will restrict the following transactions to out-of-branch only:

  • Registration Renewal for Vehicles
  • Replacement Documents for:
  • Driver’s Licenses and Identification Cards
  • Registration
  • Title

There will also be a BMV employee at the entrance of every branch, making sure no more than 20 people enter the building.

Source: theindychannel.com

