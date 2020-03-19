$3000 For a Family of Four Under Relief Plan

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thusday the “checks in the mail” and would be direct deposited into people’s accounts.

The payments would break down to $1000 per adult and $500 per child, meaning a family of four ( two parents and two children) would receive $3000.

There would be another $3000 payment six weeks later if the country is still under a national emergency.

The proposal form the Treasury Department would infuse $250 billion in cash to individuals with initial payments starting April 6 with a second mid-May.

Source: WTHR

