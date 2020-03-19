All K-12 Indiana Schools Closed Until May 1, 2020 Due To Coronavirus

Gov. Holcomb announced Thursday afternoon that all Indiana schools will remain closed until May 1, 2020.

Non-public schools are ordered closed as well. This date may be revised to extend through the end of the 2019-2020 school year if circumstances warrant.

Along with the school closures, all-state mandated assessments will be canceled for the current academic year. The governor has contacted U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to share the state’s plan and also has asked the Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick to pursue any federal waivers needed to cancel the requirements for accountability, chronic absenteeism and state-mandated assessments.