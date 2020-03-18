IndyGo buses to still run during Coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS–It may seem like just about everything is shutting down on account of the coronavirus. One thing that isn’t is IndyGo.

In a statement issued Tuesday, IndyGo states that it still plans to run service as usual. At Downtown the Carson Transit Center, antibacterial stations have been added for the bus riders. Howver, public bathrooms there are closed.

Read more at TheIndyChannel.com.

