AMC Theatres Closing For 6-12 Weeks

AMC Theatres is closing all its theaters for six to 12 weeks because of the coronavirus. The chain announced the decision Monday as governors of a dozen states ordered theaters to close and the CDC issued strict guidelines limiting public gatherings. AMC is the biggest theater circuit in the country and hoped to stay open by limiting theaters to 50-percent capacity. But on Monday, the CDC cut its recommended limit on gatherings to only ten people. The shutdown affects all 634 AMC theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

(Source-The Hollywood Reporter)

