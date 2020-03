The Indianapolis Colts are bringing in veteran quarterback Philip Rivers. Multiple reports say the 38-year-old signal-caller has agreed to a one-year, 25-million-dollar deal. Rivers spent the last 16 seasons with the Chargers. He’ll take over as the starter in Indy for Jacoby Brissett. The Colts missed the playoffs last season at 7-and-9. What are your thoughts on this deal?

(Source-ESPN)

