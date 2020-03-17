To make light of the coronavirus pandemic, John Legend celebrates the quarantine by streaming a free concert from his home.
Legend got the idea from Coldplay, who also hosted a music live stream via Instagram.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Chrissy Teigen, of course, chimed in saying she’ll be in attendance.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Even though it’s bad, we hope other people join in with the at-home concerts, this is a fun trend to be entertained while being inside.
WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Twinning: All The Times John Legend’s Son Looked Just Like Him
Twinning: All The Times John Legend’s Son Looked Just Like Him
1.Source: 1 of 7
2.Source: 2 of 7
3.Source: 3 of 7
4.Source: 4 of 7
5.Source: 5 of 7
6.Source: 6 of 7
7.Source: 7 of 7
Uplifting Fun: John Legend Plans to Live Stream a Free Concert From Home was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com