Fishers Mayor Declares Travel Advisory Watch Effective Today

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness announced a local disaster emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As more information comes available, it’s important that we continue to further reinforce the recommendations I’ve shared before,” stated Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “By declaring a local disaster emergency, I’m able to implement a travel advisory watch for the city of Fishers for the next seven days, the maximum limit allowed by law. I’m asking that all residents eliminate any unnecessary travel. Additionally, while I do not have specific legal authority to close the following establishments at this time, I am urging the following establishments to close until the end of the month: entertainment venues and centers; fitness facilities and gyms; and places of worship. I firmly believe it is our civic responsibility for all of us to make the right choices and make sacrifices to ensure the long-term safety and sustainability of our community.”

Effective March 17, at 8 a.m., travel in the city of Fishers is only permitted for the following reasons:

Travel related to medical

Travel required to provide care to another for whom you’re the primary caregiver

Travel for mandatory work activities

Travel for food, groceries, medication, essential household goods, and hygiene products

This restriction does not impact travel related to food delivery or the resupply of retail stores, pharmacies, and food pantries.

Fishers Police Department and Fishers Fire and Emergency Services will be enforcing Governor Holcomb’s executive order for restaurants and bars to operate on a carry-out or delivery only basis. As an extension of this, all Fishers Parks and Recreation facilities and playgrounds will be closed.

The City of Fishers government remains open for residents with a priority on:

Public Safety: Fire and Police Departments are operating business as usual and continue to staff and provide enforcement

Fire and Police Departments are operating business as usual and continue to staff and provide enforcement Food: Residents who are in need or food insecure, please visit fishers.in.us/Coronavirus for a list of those providers serving at this time

Residents who are in need or food insecure, please visit fishers.in.us/Coronavirus for a list of those providers serving at this time Medical attention: call your physician to plan for medications or other services you may need in the coming weeks. If you think you have COVID-19, please call your physician’s office BEFORE heading in. If you have a medical emergency, dial 9-1-1.

If you are in need, please call the Fishers Coronavirus Hotline at 317-595-3211. For more information, visit fishers.in.us/Coronavirus.

