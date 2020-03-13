We See You, Girl: Kandi Burruss Isn’t Fooling ANYONE With Her Performance On ‘The Masked Singer’ [Video]

Bossip Staff

On Wednesday night, another group of contestants took the stage on The Masked Singer.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Group C is the final group for season 3, making this the last time fans will be introduced to a new voice until the competition is over. There are always some guesses as to who’s under each mask as new singers take the stage, but this week, the standout costume is the Night Angel–and fans already know exactly whose voice they’re hearing serenade them.

Take it from the Youtube comment section, which is full of fans that knew exactly who was under that mask the second she opened her mouth:

“100% Kandi Burruss I could tell by her stance before she opened her mouth when she did it was confirmed. Huge Xscape fan I got this one!”

“It’s is Kandy, but I don’t want her revealed yet because she was AMAZING !! And I love her”

“I’ve seen enough housewives to know that it’s the iconic Kandi!! You can try and hide your voice lady but I hear you”

“My girl kandi almost won celebrity big brother, you can win this baby!”

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

If you’re not already convinced by her voice alone, the clues the Night Angel presented on the show also display some convincing evidence.

Some of the clues the Night Angel gave to fans include walking through a motel and opening doors 4, 5, and 6, which fans decoded as a hint at a song Burruss wrote for Solé titled, “4, 5, 6.”

To open one of the doors, the Night Angel brings out a key with the number 2 on it, which could signify her Real Housewives of Atlanta run, since she joined the show in season 2.

When opening door number 5, there’s a group of men dressed up as old women holding bats, which could be a hint at Kandi’s Old Lady Gang restaurant.

As she opens the final door, there’s a party inside–but the guy who answers the door points at his watch, signifying the Night Angel is late. Many fans saw this as a clue pointing toward her former co-star Kim Zolciak’s song, “Tardy For The Party.”

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

We See You, Girl: Kandi Burruss Isn’t Fooling ANYONE With Her Performance On ‘The Masked Singer’ [Video] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com