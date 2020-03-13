A “Lil Positivity”: Kevin Love Pledges $100,000 To The Cavs Arena Employees During NBA’s Coronavirus Shutdown

Coronavirus shut down the biggest sports organizations in America yesterday. While millions of fans are disappointed that they won’t get to see their favorite athletes compete for championships, the effect it has on the people who depend on these events to feed their families is far more.
Employees at arenas all across the country will be losing out on God-knows-how-many desperately needed paychecks and the financial toll that could have them is potentially devastating.
Cavs baller Kevin Love is empathetic enough to recognize that he and many of his millionaire colleagues will be just fine, but those they work with might not be. He took to Instagram to drop the following message…
View this post on Instagram
Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.
Good on K-Love. We hope other NBA players see this and follow suit. Take care of the folks who take care of you.
Our Love for the Cavs’ Kevin Love Edition [PHOTOS]
