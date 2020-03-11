SMH: KeKe Wyatt’s Ex-Hubby Michael Alleges She’s Illegally Kept Kids Away For Over 18 Months

Bossip Staff

Michael J. Ford, the ex-husband to singer KeKe Wyatt, has a huge problem with the star because she’s allegedly been keeping their kids from seeing him for over a year and a half, he claims.

The father made his and KeKe’s custody battle public by accusing the mother of 10 of illegally keeping their baby girl away from him as he gave her a birthday shout out on Instagram. In the post, Michael claims that KeKe is in contempt of a court order by keeping all of their kids from him. He says that he’s already scheduled to see her in court soon over the matter.

Yikes! Remember those rumors about Michael leaving after their child battled cancer? He addressed them.

In the comments, someone asked Michael about KeKe’s accusation that he left his family and abandoned his cancer-stricken child and he said that was not true.

“@breybee Ummmm didn’t you leave your family tho while she was pregnant & dealing with the emotions of your child having cancer it was above you when decide to leave right?”

“@michael.j.ford @breybee umm no I didn’t and if you digested and believed any of those fabricated stories please check your level of discernment… God Bless ”

KeKe’s life seems business as usual according to Instagram posts. There have been dates night with her new hubby, TikToks with her kids and performances to showcase her amazing voice.

Do you think she and Michael will figure this custody disagreement out eventually?

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

