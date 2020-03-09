Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Chris Rock And Mega-Fine Girlfriend Megalyn Call It Quits After Four Years

We’ll marry you Megalyn!

Chris Rock and girlfriend of four years, actress Megalyn Echikunwoke have called it quits.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Multiple sources confirmed to Page Six that Rock, 55, and Echikunwoke, 36, quietly broke up a few months ago, before he joked at the Oscars about Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos’ divorce.

One source for the tabloid said Rock wasn’t ready to settle down again after his painful divorce from his wife of 18 years, Malaak Compton-Rock, which was finalized in 2016.

Rock once bragged to Rolling Stone about dating “Night School” and “Almost Family” star Echikunwoke saying, “She’s got her own dough, it’s amazing.” The pair began dating in 2016 and Echikunwoke had even reportedly moved into Rock’s New Jersey home.

Rock also once joked, “Would I ever get married again? Not if it would cure AIDS.”

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

EEK… Sounds like someone had a very strong aversion to marriage.

Chris Rock is 55 — Megalyn is 36. This is definitely his loss. She’s young, beautiful and has plenty of options. Chris’s money is long and he’s funny so he probably won’t stay single forever either. If you were to set either of them up on some post-breakup dates, who would you pair them with? Also, we should probably take a moment to commend them on their quiet split and not being all messy in public, riiiight?!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Chris rock selena gomez

Chris Rock’s Youngest Daughter Just Turned 15, And Yep, We Feel Old All Over Again [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Chris Rock’s Youngest Daughter Just Turned 15, And Yep, We Feel Old All Over Again [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Chris Rock’s Youngest Daughter Just Turned 15, And Yep, We Feel Old All Over Again [PHOTOS]

Chris Rock’s Youngest Daughter Just Turned 15, And Yep, We Feel Old All Over Again [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2002613" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: getty / Getty[/caption] She is the little girl on the left standing in front of the comedian in the image above (the other child is her big sister Lola). Her father showered her with love on social media on Wednesday (May 22) because it’s her 15th birthday, and the image shared of her let us know that she is no longer the little girl we remember. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). “Happy Birthday to my baby girl Zahra,” he wrote on Instagram. “You make me so happy. Btw she’s 15.” Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] She’s not so teeny, tiny anymore. Not to mention, she’s the perfect fusion of her famous father and philanthropic mother, Malaak Compton-Rock. Zahra isn’t the only one growing up fast, though. Sister Lola, who looks a lot like Malaak, is too: https://www.instagram.com/p/BxxTvdsAORB   In case you forgot, the girls also have a younger sister named Ntombi whom Malaak adopted from South Africa. She grew up with the Rock family since she was little and they had written permission from her parents to raise her in the States. All three girls have a close bond: https://www.instagram.com/p/BXQOpOjBDZ7/   Chris and Malaak were married from 1996 and he filed for divorce from her in 2014. It was finalized in 2016. Despite the dissolution of the marriage, Chris is still very close to his daughters (to be specific, Lola and Zahra), something he’s proud of. “All my friends assume I moved into the city after my divorce, away from my girls,” he told Rolling Stone. “When I say I bought a house around the corner, it blows their minds.” All that being said though, though they love him, they want nothing to do with him on social media, like many of today’s kids. “My own daughter has blocked me on Instagram,” he said. “They grow up so quick.” See more photos of his girls below...

 

Chris Rock And Mega-Fine Girlfriend Megalyn Call It Quits After Four Years  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close