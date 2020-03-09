Rickey Smiley Shares Life Lessons That Can Help You Advance In Your Career

Every year the Steward Speaker Series invites local area residents to come out to hear some of the world’s most influential people tell their stories. The mission behind the Steward Speaker Series is to inform, inspire, and foster meaningful dialogue and cultural exchanges.

This year comedian, radio personality, and actor, Rickey Smiley was one of the selected guest speakers. He has had his fair share of ups and downs in both his personal life and career life. At this years Steward Speaker Series, he spoke to the audience about his journey, developing your side hustle, how to take criticism, and more. He also shares his key to success that allowed him longevity in an ever changing industry.

He also sat down with Karen Vaughn for a one-on-one interview where he shares more lessons he has learned throughout his career.

