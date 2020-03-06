50 Cent Announces Release Date Of Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Album

50 Cent is apparently prepping to Pop Smoke’s debut album just in time for the summer. On Tuesday night, 50 took to Instagram to hype the album and told fans to expect the album to drop sometime in May. He also revealed that Post Malone will potentially appear on the album. Two weeks after the New York rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles, 50 assumed responsibility for dropping the “Welcome to the Party” rapper’s debut album. In a series of Instagram posts, the G-Unit founder said that he’d been catching up on Pop’s discography so that he could finish and executive produce the project. The Queens rapper has so far successfully recruited Roddy Ricch and even extended an invite out to Drake to appear on the album.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: