Elizabeth Warren Ends Democratic Bid For President

Another bites the dust.
At one point in the 2020 Presidential Race, people couldn’t keep up with all the candidates. Now, we have narrowed the list down to two as one more candidate has dropped out. Elizabeth Warren exited the presidential race Thursday. Her departure follows another round of disappointing finishes in primaries across the county.
The Massachusetts senator shared her decision on a staff call earlier this morning. She took to Twitter to thank all her supporters.
Her path toward the nomination had been narrowing since the Iowa Caucuses where she placed third.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders are the only Democratic candidates left.
