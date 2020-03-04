Dwight Howard Doesn’t Want To Hand Over Evidence In YouTuber’s Assault Case (Exclusive)

Bossip Staff

Dwight Howard has asked a judge not to have to hand over evidence in a social media star’s assault case against him.

Howard filed court docs March 2 in a harassment and assault case brought by social media star Masin Elije, that asked the judge to not make him have to hand over evidence to his accuser.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Howard said that Elige’s discovery requests had nothing to do with the case, and were designed to harass him. Howard said he believes if forced to comply, Elije will use the information to abuse him and spread lies about him on social media. It was unclear Tuesday what kind of evidence Elije requested from Howard. We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Elije and Howard for comment.

“…Plaintiff has a significant history of using social media to harass, insult, annoy, embarrass, and defame Mr. Howard, and Plaintiff’s discovery is a mere continuation of the same,” Howard’s docs, which were obtained by BOSSIP, state.

We exclusively revealed that Elije sued Howard a year ago for alleging that Howard began harassing and threatening him online and by phone when he refused Howard’s request to sign a nondisclosure agreement about an alleged relationship.

Elije also made explosive claims that Howard “was in everyone raw” at “transgender sex parties,” and that he had an “understanding” with a “transgender prostitute,” according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Howard countersued Elije for $10 million, saying he doesn’t know him and accused him of trying to use Howard for social media clout and to drum up support for his novel, “Industry Hoe.” Howard said he’s suffered “severe emotional distress,” physical and mental harm as a result of Elije’s claims, his legal docs state.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The player said Elije has already shown that he can’t stop posting about the case and Howard, and Howard wants a protective order that bars him from having to hand over any evidence.

Howard stressed that Elije has yet to serve him in the case and that he’s already filed a motion for the judge to rule in his favor against Elije.

A judge has yet to rule on the case.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Dwight Howard Doesn’t Want To Hand Over Evidence In YouTuber’s Assault Case (Exclusive) was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com