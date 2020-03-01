BLM Global Network To Launch Campaign

The Black Lives Matter Global Network is gearing up to introduce the organization’s new voter engagement and voter turnout initiative. the organization announced the launch of the #WhatMATTERS2020 campaign this week which aims to push BLM supporters and allies to the polls this election. According to reports, the campaign focuses on a variety of issues including racial injustice, LGBTQIA+ and human rights, environmental injustice, and Black immigration, among many others. The campaign will also mobilize in the key battleground states of Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin hoping to engage underrepresented communities in the electoral process. During the course of this campaign, BLM Foundation and BLM Action Fund will build awareness through a series of digital engagement strategies and interact directly with constituents to promote voter turnout registration in black communities in battleground states.

(Source–TheSource)

