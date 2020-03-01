FedEx Appoints First African American CEO

Ramona Hood is the newest CEO at FedEx, making her the first black woman to hold the position in the company’s history. The delivery services company announced this week that Hood would be overseeing the Custom Critical division after 28 years with FedEx. in an interview, she said she began her career as a receptionist for the company at the age of 19 in 1991 when the company was known as “Roberts Express.” Hood noted that she never thought that she would later become the company’s CEO.

