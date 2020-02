February 24th, 2020 is the day that the world says their last goodbye to basketball Legend Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter Gianna Bryant.

The two lost their lives during a helicopter crash in California along with 7 others.

Kobe’s memorial will happen today (02/24/2020) @ 1pm live from the Staples Center.

02(Gianna’s Jersey Number)/24 (Kobe’s Jersey Number)

Source: entertainmenttonight.com

