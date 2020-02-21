NFL Changes Could Be Coming…

How much more NFL do you want?

NFL owners have approved the framework for a new collective bargaining agreement that would ensure 10 additional years of labor peace after the current CBA expires after the 2020 season. The new CBA could be voted on by player representatives of all 32 teams as

soon as Friday, and if approved would go to the players for a final vote with a simple majority needed to pass. Among the reported changes to the proposed new agreement would be the option to expand the season to 17 games, 3 preseason games and two more wildcard teams and an increase in player revenue shares. What do you think of this possibility?

(Source-ESPN)

