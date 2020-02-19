3 Black History Makers You Should Know

A. Woods

Black history is celebrated on a regular basis, but the month of February is specifically dedicated to embracing and uplifting Black culture, as well as historical and present-day monumental figures. These revered individuals have had a hand in molding their successors, allowing for them to seamlessly follow in their footsteps as the blueprint was already provided. Some of the Black history makers who have paved the way for generations to come are Maya Angelou, James Baldwin and Madam C.J. Walker.

Maya Angelou was not only a famed poet, but she was also a fervent civil rights activist and wrote an award-winning memoir in 1969, “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings,” which was comprised of numerous poems and essays. Angelou’s acclaimed memoir was the first nonfiction bestseller by a Black woman. Angelou’s collection of poetry also includes “And Still I Rise,” which featured “Phenomenal Woman,” “I Shall Not Be Moved,” and a host of others. Maya Angelou won a number of awards, but her legacy extends far beyond her literary feats, as her impact will continue to transcend and shape generations to come.

Novelist James Baldwin fearlessly wrote about race, sexuality and humanity during a time when Black voices were being suppressed. Most famous for his novel, “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” Baldwin also penned groundbreaking essays such as “Notes of a Native Son” and “The Fire Next Time.” The Harlem-born writer took literary risks, addressing social issues, allowing for writers who came after him to be valiant when sharing their thoughts on paper for the world to see.

Entrepreneur and self-made millionaire Madam C.J. Walker changed the trajectory of Black hair care, inventing products for Black women suffering from hair loss. Though she was born a slave, Walker had a larger vision for herself. After developing a scalp disorder causing her to lose a large portion of her hair, Walker began using home remedies and store-bought hair care products in hopes of reversing or improving the condition of her hair. After perfecting her formula, she opened a factory in 1908, as well as a beauty school in Pittsburgh. Two years later, in 1910, Walker shifted her business to Indianapolis where she amassed major success, making profits equivalent to several millions of dollars.

Maya Angelou, James Baldwin and Madam C.J. Walker are three Black history makers that you should know.

SEE ALSO

The Evolution Of Teaching Black History To American Students

Understated Ways African Americans Can Make Black History

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 40 photos Launch gallery Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 1. Harriet Tubman Source:Getty 1 of 40 2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leaders Source:Getty 2 of 40 3. Black Panthers Source:Getty 3 of 40 4. Tuskeegee Airmen Source:Getty 4 of 40 5. Books Are Weapons Poster Source:Getty 5 of 40 6. World War II 93rd Infantry Source:Getty 6 of 40 7. Rosa Parks Source:Getty 7 of 40 8. Integrated Classroom in North Carolina Source:Getty 8 of 40 9. African American Students Enter High School with Military Escort Source:Getty 9 of 40 10. Lunchcounter Protest in Virginia Source:Getty 10 of 40 11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights Rally Source:Getty 11 of 40 12. Malcolm X's Funeral Source:Getty 12 of 40 13. Martin Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 13 of 40 14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above Crowd Source:Getty 14 of 40 15. W.E.B. DuBois Source:Getty 15 of 40 16. Booker T. Washington Source:Getty 16 of 40 17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for Gallantry Source:Getty 17 of 40 18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude Neal Source:Getty 18 of 40 19. Segregated Fountain Source:Getty 19 of 40 20. Womens Defense Corp of America Source:Getty 20 of 40 21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme Court Source:Getty 21 of 40 22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High School Source:Getty 22 of 40 23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to School Source:Getty 23 of 40 24. Segregated Restrooms Source:Getty 24 of 40 25. Portrait Of Medgar Evers Source:Getty 25 of 40 26. Separate Waiting Room Source:Getty 26 of 40 27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama. Source:Getty 27 of 40 28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From Restaurant Source:Getty 28 of 40 29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at Microphone Source:Getty 29 of 40 30. A Young Marcher Source:Getty 30 of 40 31. Civil Rights Fighters Source:Getty 31 of 40 32. Elijah Muhammad Source:Getty 32 of 40 33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New York Source:Getty 33 of 40 34. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 34 of 40 35. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 35 of 40 36. Soldiers at Civil Rights Protest Source:Getty 36 of 40 37. Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 37 of 40 38. Coretta Scott King Source:Getty 38 of 40 39. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther Rally Source:Getty 39 of 40 40. 'Right On!' Black Power Button Source:Getty 40 of 40 Skip ad Continue reading Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

3 Black History Makers You Should Know was originally published on newsone.com