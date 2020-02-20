Fuel Tanker Overturns & Catches Fire On Ramp At I-465 & I-70

Shortly have 2 p.m. Thursday, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine tweeted that a tanker overturned on the ramp and caught fire. The fire happened at I-70 and I-465 on the city’s east side, closing lanes on both interstates.

According to the Indy Star, the driver was safely pulled out of the truck by another driver at the scene.

#Breaking #TrafficAlert I-70 & I-465 on the east side Semi tanker hauling fuel has overturned on the ramp. Expect long delays pic.twitter.com/IILa99FiJ2 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 20, 2020

The Indiana Department of Transportation tweeted that lanes on both interstates will be closed for six hours.

I-465 MM 43.4 SB at I-70 / Eastside Ramp closed 6 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) February 20, 2020

We will continue to update this story. For minute by minute details visit the INDOT traffic twitter page @trafficwise

