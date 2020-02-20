McDonald’s Black History Month Podcast: Tamika Catchings

For 2020, McDonald’s, Hot 96.3, and WTLC have come together to celebrate Black History Month in a unique way. Through our Black History Month Podcast, we will highlight those who are learning from our past to help shape the future.

On this week’s episode of McDonald’s Black History Month podcast, WNBA superstar and Indianapolis native, Tamika Catchings sat down with Hot 96.3’s own B-Swift to talk about her journey in the WNBA, playing in the Olympics, other women that have made history in the African American community, and more.

