Four Teens Arrested In Connection With Indianapolis Quadruple Homicide

On Wednesday afternoon, four teenagers were charged with murder in connection with a shooting at an east-side apartment that left three young men and a young woman dead in early February.

On Feb. 5th officers responded to a call on the 4100 block of Shady Oak Drive in Indianapolis. They originally were called on a report of one person being shot. When they arrived they located four people who appeared to be shot. After the EMS was called to the scene, they pronounced all four individuals dead at the scene. Since the the tragic shooting, officers have been investigating the quadruple homicide.

See Also: Four people shot, killed on Indianapolis’ northeast side

According to Indy Star and Court documents, Cameron Banks, 19; Desmond Banks, 17; Lesean Watkins, 19; and Rodreice Anderson, 19, are facing multiple counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury for their alleged role in the fatal shooting.

Want to be the first to know about our contests, breaking news, new music & more? Join the WTLC text club by texting TeamWTLC TO 71007

On Wednesday, newly appointed, Chief Randal said, “Our officers and detectives work around the clock to hold accountable the individuals who perpetrate violence in our community, and their efforts have resulted in today’s announcement. These arrests would not have been possible without community partnership, and I am grateful for the relationships and trust we have built between our officers and our neighborhoods. I offer my sincere thanks to the women and men of the IMPD, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the Marion County Forensic Services Agency, the Marion County Coroner’s Office, and all who worked diligently to make the quick apprehension of these suspects possible. But while the arrest of these individuals is a step forward in our community’s healing from this senseless loss, there is no victory when lives are taken from our community. My heart and prayers are with all who lost someone they loved, and I encourage all who need support in this difficult time reach out to our Victims Services team or the Peacemakers in the Office of Public Health and Safety.”

See Also: IMPD, community leaders plan gun buyback event to help reduce violence in Indianapolis

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: