Looks like Red Lobster is putting an end to their unlimited cheddar biscuits.

Normally when you visit the restaurant your given unlimited biscuits well now you will only receive two when you order an entree.

Some items on the menu will allow you to get unlimited biscuits but for the most part you will only get two unless you are willing to pay for more.

Source: thedailymeal.com

