Keith Sweat, Johnny Gill, Dru Hill & More Set To Perform At IBE’s 2020 Summer Celebration

Indiana Black Expo has been a pillar of the African American community for years for its celebration of music, arts, and education. This year will be even more special as they celebrate 50 years. Every summer the expo puts on an amazing series of events as part of their Summer Celebration. Summer Celebration is their largest fundraising event of the year and aims to celebrate and strengthen the communities in which they serve.

On Tuesday, IBE announced the this years events that will take place July 9th-19th. They also announced who will be hitting the stage at their Summer Celebration Concert. The free concert will be held at American Legion Mall on Friday, Jul. 17 and include performances by: Keith Sweat, Stephanie Mills, Johnny Gill, and El Debarge!

IBE will also host a second free concert at the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, Jul. 18th featuring Raheem DeVaughn, alongside another nationally recognized R&B artist, to be announced at a later date.

The Expo will celebrate its anniversary with a 50th Anniversary Gala, that will replace the concert that has been previously held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The gala will be held at the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, Jul. 18th with a performance by After 7. Following the gala, will be the All White Affair where Dru Hill will perform some of their greatest hits.

Proceeds from Summer Celebration help to fund several IBE programs throughout the year. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit the IBE Summer Celebration website.