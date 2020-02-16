Open Lines February 16, 2020

Hosted by Ebony Chappel – @ebonythewriter

First Segment: Indiana Humanities hosts INseparable Film Series throughout the state featuring stories from a Gary dance instructor fighting against the odds to the first Black family in Valparaiso and more. For more information visit: https://indianahumanities.org/programs/inseparablefilms

Second Segment: (starts at 12:50) The Community Compass is a new app and website that helps Marion County residents find access to food pantries, warm meals and other resources. Those without access to a smartphone can still use the service by texting Hi to 317-434-3758 For more information visit: https://www.indyhunger.org/compass/

Third Segment: (starts at 23:53) Community Alliance of the Far Eastside (CAFE) offers grief services, other resources to area residents following violent crime. To learn more about CAFE, visit: https://www.cafeindy.org/

