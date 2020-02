106.7 WTLC and HOT 96.3 launches, Open Lines – a new talk show hosted by Cameron Ridle & Ebony Chappel. Open Lines airs Sundays at 8AM on 106.7 WTLC-FM and HOT 96.3 WHHH-FM starting February 23, 2020. Open Lines will be connecting you to everything happening in and around the community every week.

Connect with the host Cameron and Ebony on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook at @openlinesshowÂ

