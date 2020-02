This is what ladies are saying about a good man.

He confesses he does the same

Insecurity in the relationship

He says it’s normal

Even when I am the one insisting that I’m a little bit nuts.

The crazy accusation is a cop-out

You know what kind of men call women crazy? The ones who are too lazy, selfish, and emotionally dumb to assess the complexities of any given situation.

CLICK HERE AND READ MORE

Also On 106.7 WTLC: