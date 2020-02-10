Today’s tea had a lot to do with The Oscars. Blac Chyna had the internet in an uproar when her photos were posted from the Oscars Red Carpet, and it seems like Ne-Yo and his wife may be heading for a divorce according to reports.
In other news, Russell Wilson‘s new hairstyle made major headlines, and of course, plenty of jokes followed!
Gary’s got the detailed tea below!
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet
1. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty 1 of 30
2. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty 2 of 30
3. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty 3 of 30
4. Regina KingSource:Getty 4 of 30
5. Regina KingSource:Getty 5 of 30
6. Regina KingSource:Getty 6 of 30
7. Billy PorterSource:Getty 7 of 30
8. Billy PorterSource:Getty 8 of 30
9. Tamron HallSource:Getty 9 of 30
10. Tamron HallSource:Getty 10 of 30
11. Ryan Michelle BatheSource:Getty 11 of 30
12. Ryan Michelle BatheSource:Getty 12 of 30
13. Ryan Michelle BatheSource:Getty 13 of 30
14. Blac ChynaSource:Getty 14 of 30
15. Blac ChynaSource:Getty 15 of 30
16. Zazie BeetzSource:Getty 16 of 30
17. Zazie BeetzSource:Getty 17 of 30
18. Zazie BeetzSource:Getty 18 of 30
19. Robin RobertsSource:Getty 19 of 30
20. Robin RobertsSource:Getty 20 of 30
21. Robin RobertsSource:Getty 21 of 30
22. Hair Love director Matthew A. Cherry, Karen Rupert Toliver and Deandre ArnoldSource:Getty 22 of 30
23. Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike LeeSource:Getty 23 of 30
24. Spike LeeSource:Getty 24 of 30
25. Spike LeeSource:Getty 25 of 30
26. Maya RudolphSource:Getty 26 of 30
27. Maya RudolphSource:Getty 27 of 30
28. Cynthia ErivoSource:WENN 28 of 30
29. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty 29 of 30
30. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty 30 of 30
Gary’s Tea: Blac Chyna Walks The Red Carpet At The Oscars, Ne-Yo Is Reportedly Getting A Divorce & More [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com