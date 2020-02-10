Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Gary’s Tea: Blac Chyna Walks The Red Carpet At The Oscars, Ne-Yo Is Reportedly Getting A Divorce & More [VIDEO]

Today’s tea had a lot to do with The Oscars. Blac Chyna had the internet in an uproar when her photos were posted from the Oscars Red Carpet, and it seems like Ne-Yo and his wife may be heading for a divorce according to reports.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In other news, Russell Wilson‘s new hairstyle made major headlines, and of course, plenty of jokes followed!

Gary’s got the detailed tea below!

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE ALSO: The Four ‘Power’ Spinoffs Are…

SEE ALSO: Lori Harvey Nearly Carjacked In Atlanta, Thieves Make Off With Bag

SEE ALSO: Gary’s Tea: Cynthia Bailey Stresses Over Fiance’s Past, NeNe Leakes Hires Lawyer & More [VIDEO]

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

30 photos Launch gallery

The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Continue reading The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_3072600" align="alignleft" width="982"] Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty[/caption] For most, the Oscars are one of the most exciting evenings in entertainment. This is the night were great directors, actors, actresses, and films are celebrated and the honor of winning an Academy Award. But let’s not also forget one of the other reasons why we celebrate this night: Oscar fashion on the red carpet! Despite the fact that this year #OscarsSoWhite is in full effect, we do know that at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, we’re still seeing tons of great looks from our faves including Billy Porter, lead actress nominee Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae to last year’s winner Regina King to name a few. Take a look at the melanated beauties to hit this coveted Hollywood insider scene. We will be updating all the Oscar red carpet looks and breaking down trends throughout the night!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSIMLEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Blac Chyna Walks The Red Carpet At The Oscars, Ne-Yo Is Reportedly Getting A Divorce & More [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close