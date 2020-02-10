For 2020, McDonald’s, Hot 96.3, and WTLC have come together to celebrate Black History Month in a unique way. Through our Black History Month Podcast, we will highlight those who are learning from our past to help shape the future.

On this week’s episode of McDonald’s Black History Month podcast, Wildstyle DaProducer sat down with Hot 96.3’s own B-Swift to talk about his family’s rich legacy in Indiana, his work in the community, and the Indianapolis music scene.

McDonald’s Black History Month Podcast: Wildstyle DaProducer was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: