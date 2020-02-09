Open Lines February 9, 2020

Hosted By Ebony Marie Chappel – @ebonythewriter

First Segment:Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males is hosting a FREE Young Black Males Matter Day at the Statehouse event on February 25. To register, click here.

Second Segment: (starts at 16:38) The Chaney Micro-Learning Center is holding a town hall meeting for the 2020 Census on Tuesday, February 18th from 6-7:30 p.m. For more information on this event and the services offered at the center, call 317-426-1167 or email info@ecmlc.org. The Chaney Micro-Learning Center is located at 2415 Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue.

Third Segment: (starts at 33:32) The Indiana Minority Health Coalition is advocating at the statehouse for legislation to address the disparate health outcomes of people of color. Upcoming initiatives include a Doula Day at the Statehouse. For more info, click here.

