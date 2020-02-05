Kobe Bryant 81-Point Score Card Hits Auction

An autographed box score sheet from the night Kobe Bryant scored 81 points is up for auction. The rare document was personally signed by Bryant in blue ballpoint pen shortly after he dropped the incredible figure on the Toronto Raptors in that legendary 2006 performance. During the game on January 22nd, the Black Mamba took 46 shots and added 20 free throw attempts, dropping 81 points with just 3 turnovers in the 122-104 victory. The bidding for the box score sheet is currently at 15-hundred dollars and will remain open until later this month. Sources say a portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to the MambaOnThree Fund, which is a charity set up to help the families of the other passengers that died in the tragic helicopter crash that killed Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna on January 26th.

(Source-The Bleacher Report)

